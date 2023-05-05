 
Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation

Prince Harry will face an awkward situation as he is set to come face to face with his family at the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, who has confirmed his presence at King Charles' crowning, will especially be troubled to see his elder brother Prince William.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk: "Harry will find the atmosphere alien as he and Meghan have created the deep rift which now exists between them and the Royal Family. They have been so destructive,"

He added that the father-of-two "won’t be trusted" by his family after the ongoing tensions from royals across the pond.

He said: "Seeing William will be very difficult, as will being with his father [King Charles] and stepmother [Camilla]. It’s his fault!"

This comes after the Buckingham Palace statement confirming Harry's attendance.

In a statement released today, Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

