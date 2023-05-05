US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood

Amber Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh according to Daily Mail.



"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," one of her friends was quoted as saying by the newspaper.



When the publication shares the news on its Instagram page, an American actor trolled the "Aquaman" star in the comments section.

Commenting on the post, US actor David DeLuise wrote, "Amber who?"



David has appeared on numerous television shows as well as films. He is known for Coop in the animated show Megas XLR and Jerry Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.



Heard hasn’t worked since filming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in 2021, and a modestly budgeted thriller, In The Fire, last spring. (The Aquaman film comes out, finally, at the end of this year.) It’s not known whether Heard is still with Eve Barlow, who has remained in Los Angeles and is working as a writer.

