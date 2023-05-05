Virat Kohli shares cosy picture with wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/virat.kohli

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli appears to be having an amazing time with his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently.

He posted a cosy picture with Sharma on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Friday apparently from when the couple was out for dinner.

In the picture, Sharma is wearing a simple orange dress with puffed sleeves and slim gold bracelets. The actress looks vibrant and happy in the brightly coloured dress.

Meanwhile, Kohli sports a plain black shirt, completing the look with a wristwatch.

The besotted husband captioned the picture with an infinity symbol between two hearts.

Kohli and Sharma are one of the B-town couples who are highly praised among the people. The duo tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika to the family.

Not only do their fans adore the couple, but both partners keep heaping praise on each other to reaffirm their love.

Earlier this week, the former skipper shared a photo of the couple captioned, "out and about in Delhi".

Sharma, who has starred in multiple blockbuster films, including PK and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, appeared beautiful and serene in her no-makeup look.

Kohli also penned a heartfelt wish for the star actor on her birthday on May 1 and shared some of his favourite pictures of his wife.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything," the former Indian skipper wrote.

The cricketer previously praised his wife for being an extremely outstanding mother and called her an inspiration for him.