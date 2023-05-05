'Homeless woman' becomes multimillionaire after winning lottery

A person shows U.S. dollars at a currency exchange store in Manila, Philippines, October 21, 2022. — Reuters

The California Lottery has announced that a woman — who didn't have a house to live in six years ago — is now a multimillionaire after she won a huge amount of $5 million from a Scratchers ticket.

After purchasing a fortunate lottery ticket at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburgh, the woman, Lucia Forseth, of Sacramento walked away with her fortune, NDTV reported.

Forseth was adjusting the oil in her car when she scratched the winning ticket outside the store, according to the media outlet.

"I only bought one ticket; I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!" I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!" she said while expressing her shock and gratitude.

"Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and winning $5 million. You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me," she said.

"Fast forward to now, and Forseth is among California's newest multimillionaires thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket," the press release by the California Lottery stated.

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it's only possible with our players' support," said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker.

"Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike."