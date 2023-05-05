‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator

He went on to detail the process of working until he is fully satisfied with the end result

Eiichiro Oda, the creator behind the iconic manga series One Piece says that the live adaptation will be taking off soon. It has been seven years since Netflix originally announced that it will be making a live adaptation for the anime.

He took to social media to post a letter on the occasion of Luffy, the main character’s birthday, writing: “I’ve been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures, so when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims.”

He further added: “Sometimes it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, ‘We’re all trying to get to the same place, so how come we’re not on the same wavelength?’ there was even a time when I thought, ‘Is a foreign production even possible?!'”

He went on to detail the process of creating the series and working until he is fully satisfied with the end result:

“Now, this might seem like it’s coming out of nowhere but… we’ve been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We’re finally here!! Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring ONE PIECE to the entire world. If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of one piece back in 2016.

Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they’ve promised that we won’t launch it until I’m satisfied.

The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries brimming with love for ONE PIECE!! They’re burning with passion, and I’ve reminded everyone involved that this should be fun.

We’re in the final process! Right now! Of finishing all 8 episodes! We’ll be setting sail very soon!!”