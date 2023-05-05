No more room for a female monarch untill 22nd century?

Most of royal fans have never seen anything but a Queen on the throne. They will truly be in a new era after the death of Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 95 last September.

Following her death, her son King Charles became the king who is to be crowned on Saturday.

Prince William will become the king after King Charles and Prince George will become the monarch after his father William.

Barring some major changes in the monarchy or an unfortunate event, people won't seen a Queen on the throne untill the 22nd century.

Prince George has an excellent chance of living into early 2100s before his sister Princess Charlotte becomes the Queen.

Charlotte may become the Queen if abdication becomes normalized in the royal family.

But it seems unlikely given how George is being groomed from a such a young age.