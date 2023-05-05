 
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania were among the members of the royal families who were attending a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, ahead of The Coronation.

The British Royal Family host a Reception for Foreign Royalty and Heads of State attending the Coronation .

Princess Catharina-Amalia, The Princess of Orange and Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands were also pictured at the event.

The Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday, with hundreds of people attending the event and millions others watching it on their TV, mobile and computer screens.

King Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

His wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned at the historic ceremony.


