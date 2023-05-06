 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to not be part of King Charles’ official Coronation portraits

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Prince Harry may be missing from official family portraits taken for his father King Charles’ Coronation
Prince Harry may be missing from official family portraits taken for his father King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry may be notably missing from official family portraits taken for his father King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, as per reports.

The Duke of Sussex, who confirmed his attendance at the Coronation way past the RSVP deadline, is expected to fly off from the UK to the US soon after the main Coronation ceremony, missing out on other key moments of the historic day.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry may not even take part in the official Coronation portrait session as he “prioritises a swift return to his family in California.”

A source close to Harry was quoted saying that he will ‘do his best’ to stay back for as many Coronation events possible, but that he will not stay longer than 24 hours; Harry is understood to have landed in the UK earlier today, May 5.

The portrait session isn’t the only important event Prince Harry is likely to miss; he is also not expected to be a part of the grand procession from Westminster Abbey to the Buckingham Palace with other royals, and might also miss out on an informal family lunch planned later in the day. 

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Russia's Putin

Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Russia's Putin

Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out

What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out
No more room for a female monarch untill 22nd century?

No more room for a female monarch untill 22nd century?

Sex Pistols working on ‘God Save the King’ for Charles’ Coronation

Sex Pistols working on ‘God Save the King’ for Charles’ Coronation
Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday video

Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday
Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation

Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation
King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown video

King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown
TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning video

TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning
Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation video

Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation
Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation video

Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation
King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother

King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother