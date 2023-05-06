Prince Harry to not be part of King Charles’ official Coronation portraits

Prince Harry may be missing from official family portraits taken for his father King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry may be notably missing from official family portraits taken for his father King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, as per reports.

The Duke of Sussex, who confirmed his attendance at the Coronation way past the RSVP deadline, is expected to fly off from the UK to the US soon after the main Coronation ceremony, missing out on other key moments of the historic day.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry may not even take part in the official Coronation portrait session as he “prioritises a swift return to his family in California.”

A source close to Harry was quoted saying that he will ‘do his best’ to stay back for as many Coronation events possible, but that he will not stay longer than 24 hours; Harry is understood to have landed in the UK earlier today, May 5.

The portrait session isn’t the only important event Prince Harry is likely to miss; he is also not expected to be a part of the grand procession from Westminster Abbey to the Buckingham Palace with other royals, and might also miss out on an informal family lunch planned later in the day.