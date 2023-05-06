 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
King Charles to be crowned with heavy heart after 'tragic blow' from Harry

King Charles is heartbroken after Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare.'

The 74-year-old, according to a close friend has received a 'terrible blow' after the betrayal of his younger son.

Lord Nicholas Soames tells Times Radio: "Well, in respect of Prince Harry, I just think it’s the most tragic. I mean, I can't put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, it would just be the cruellest and one would mind.

"And of course, it was no different. Of course, the King was very, very sad, tragic. But as you say, we all have families. We’ve all lived through it. But it was a terrible blow."

He added: "And he is coming and I just hope that we can keep this all in proportion. This is a day about the King and the Queen, not about Prince Harry."

This comes as the Buckingham Palace announced the 38-year-old's attendance.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the Palace noted.

