Why Prince Harry agreed to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry felt “duty bound” to attend his father King Charles’ coronation despite ongoing rift with the Royal family, however, he was “torn” to go to UK without his wife Meghan Markle.

After months of speculations, Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the Duke of Sussex would attend the ceremony, however, the Duchess will not come.

The official statement issued by the Firm also made it clear that the former actor has chosen to stay at home with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Amid a lot of speculation regarding Meghan Markle’s coronation snub, rumours that she will have to arrange a party for son’s fourth birthday was supported by most royal experts.

Speaking to New Idea Magazine, an insider said harry felt "duty bound" to attend his father’s crowing ceremony, even if he would miss his first born son's birthday party.

“He’s torn, because Meghan had all these grand plans of a star-studded birthday bash, now that Archie is old enough to remember his parties,” the insider said.

“She isn’t happy that he may miss such a special occasion,” the source said of Meghan’s feelings on coronation snub.

Another insider claimed that one of the reason’s Meghan would be a no-show at such a historical event is because she is avoiding media frenzy.



"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," the insider told People Magazine.

"There's always going to be that other side challenging their [Harry and Meghan] reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

One insider speculated that the reason Meghan is missing coronation is because her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made sure she won’t accept the invitation.

"It's becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind" an insider said of the Princess of Wales.

"She made sure Meghan would've had a rotten time — with lousy seating arrangements, dinner party snubs, and family peace talks — if the Duchess of Sussex actually decided to attend.