 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation
‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

While the Duke of Sussex is attending his father’s ascension, he is unlikely to appear on the balcony with him after the service.

With the King Charles III Coronation just mere hours away, Prince Harry landed in London to attend the historic event.

One highly placed source told Page Six there is “no way” that the renegade royal will be invited to join senior royals on the balcony.

However, another royal source added, “The palace hasn’t said who will be going on the balcony yet. The one thing that is clear is that Charles loves his son, the emotions of the day may just overtake everything.”

The newly crowned monarch is confirmed to be joined by Prince William, his wife, Princess Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the balcony. Princess Anne, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their children are also set to stand with the King and Queen.

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties back in 2020 along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Following the move, the couple moved to California to live their life separate from the royal family.

The couple has openly talked about their strained relationship in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Moreover, they released their tell-all docuseries on Netflix, Harry & Meghan, in which they detailed their time living with the royals and the discrimination against them.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry also released his explosive memoir, Spare, in which he defined his relationship with his father and brother, Prince William. He also called out his ‘evil stepmother’ for allegedly leaking intel to the press about them.

More From Royals:

Why Prince Harry agreed to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry agreed to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, uncle Prince Andrew have 'no role' at King coronation: Palace video

Prince Harry, uncle Prince Andrew have 'no role' at King coronation: Palace
King Charles to be crowned with heavy heart after 'tragic blow' from Harry video

King Charles to be crowned with heavy heart after 'tragic blow' from Harry
Prince Harry lands at Heathrow in 'commercial flight', snubs private jets video

Prince Harry lands at Heathrow in 'commercial flight', snubs private jets
Prince Harry gets coronation snub, seated in THIRD row at Westminster Abbey video

Prince Harry gets coronation snub, seated in THIRD row at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Russia's Putin

Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Russia's Putin

Prince Harry to not be part of King Charles’ official Coronation portraits

Prince Harry to not be part of King Charles’ official Coronation portraits
Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out

What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out
No more room for a female monarch untill 22nd century?

No more room for a female monarch untill 22nd century?

Sex Pistols working on ‘God Save the King’ for Charles’ Coronation

Sex Pistols working on ‘God Save the King’ for Charles’ Coronation
Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday video

Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday