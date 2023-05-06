‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

While the Duke of Sussex is attending his father’s ascension, he is unlikely to appear on the balcony with him after the service.



With the King Charles III Coronation just mere hours away, Prince Harry landed in London to attend the historic event.

One highly placed source told Page Six there is “no way” that the renegade royal will be invited to join senior royals on the balcony.

However, another royal source added, “The palace hasn’t said who will be going on the balcony yet. The one thing that is clear is that Charles loves his son, the emotions of the day may just overtake everything.”

The newly crowned monarch is confirmed to be joined by Prince William, his wife, Princess Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the balcony. Princess Anne, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their children are also set to stand with the King and Queen.

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties back in 2020 along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Following the move, the couple moved to California to live their life separate from the royal family.

The couple has openly talked about their strained relationship in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Moreover, they released their tell-all docuseries on Netflix, Harry & Meghan, in which they detailed their time living with the royals and the discrimination against them.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry also released his explosive memoir, Spare, in which he defined his relationship with his father and brother, Prince William. He also called out his ‘evil stepmother’ for allegedly leaking intel to the press about them.