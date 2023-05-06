‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has taken over the box office, bringing in $17.5 million in previews before being shown at 4,450 theatres countrywide in the U.S.

The film is expected to earn between $110 million and $120 million in its opening weekend, which falls between the grosses of the previous two films. After opening in 47 international markets, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has made $35 million overseas.

Director James Gunn has created 600 version of the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director James Gunn wanted to take advantage of the multiple aspect ratios available in cinemas. The goal was to give every exhibitor the ability to maximise their screen size for the ultimate viewing experience.

James Gunn earlier announced that this will be his final "Guardians" film, as he shifts his focus to DC Studios, where he is set to direct a new "Superman" movie slated for release in 2025.

Gunn also revealed that that Rocket's story is the core of the final film in the franchise. The director emphasised that it was important for him to tell Rocket’s whole story.

“It was very important for me to tell that whole story,” he said. “That was the main thing that kept me driven during the making of this movie because I felt like it was important as far as these things can be…The first story is the story of the mother; the second film is the story of the father; and this film is the story of the self so it’s innately more intimate because of that.”

Gunn added that Rocket, the weapons expert of the group, is the character the director relates to the most. “Rocket’s the one I feel close to, so this is my story.”

The final chapter of the Guardians franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began showing in theatres on May 5.