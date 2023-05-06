 
Piers Morgan sings ‘God save the King’ as Meghan Markle snubs coronation

Piers Morgan wishes King Charles as Meghan Markle snubs coronation

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has wished King Charles all the very best for his big day as the Duchess of Sussex has snubbed the coronation.

The outspoken journalist took to Twitter and posted throwback photos with the King, saying “On the eve of his Coronation, I’d like to wish King Charles III all the very best for his big day.

“Known him 30 years and always found him a warm, charming man who cares passionately about the country, its people, and the planet. A good man. God save the King!”

King Charles will be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla today Saturday in a centuries-old ceremony.

The historic event will be attended by around 2,300 people at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles son Prince Harry is attending the coronation, however, Meghan remains in California to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

