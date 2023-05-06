 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Prince Harry to wear 'haunted facial expressions' at King Charles coronation

File Footage 

Prince Harry expected to make it clear with his expressions that he is not happy to attend King Charles’ coronation amid ongoing feud with the Royals.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, body language expert Judi James said the Duke of Sussex will be too overwhelmed and wouldn't have the boldness to play “Joker Prince” at the ceremony.

“Harry’s body language will be telling,” James said. “He is clearly angry but his book and his recent interviews have also known that one of his greatest behavioral rewards is sympathy, especially from Meghan but also from the public.”

Even though the father-of-two has been seen laughing while flaunting his good mood at such public events earlier, it is expected that it will not be the case this time at the coronation of King Charles.

“He might be too overwhelmed to display the kind of bravado involved in playing the Joker prince at all,” the expert said of Prince Harry.

“We might see the haunted facial expression that we have seen before and he might be keen to emphasize a sense of isolation with his wife, not at his side.

"His anxiety rituals under pressure tend to be a hand to the stomach and touch to his clothing, meaning he might appear looking haunted and using checking gestures,” James said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has landed in London to attend his father’s crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey leaving Meghan Markle behind with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

