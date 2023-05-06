Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert

Taylor Swift’s rumoured beau, Matty Healy, seems to be fuelling romance rumours.



The 1975 frontman was spotted in the VIP tent at Swift’s concert Friday night, May 5th, 2023, in Nashville, wearing a black tee shirt and flannel. The British rocker was seen supporting the Grammy-winning artist in front of a sold-out crowd at Nissan Stadium, via Page Six.

A day before his appearance in Tennessee, Healy, along with his 1975 bandmates, gave a not-so-subtle nod to the dating rumours by singing their song from 2016, She’s American, at their Thursday’s Manila concert.

According to sources cited by The Sun previously revealed of Healy’s plans to attend Swift’s Eras Tour show when news broke that the pair is “madly in love.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again,” the outlet’s source claimed.

The Somebody Else singer flew from the Philippines where had played two shows alongside his bandmates to attend the show.

The dating rumours come just weeks after news reports confirmed that the 12-time Grammy-Winning artist broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month. Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras Tour since mid-March.

Before The Sun reported on Healy’s and Swifts alleged romance, the duo was paired once before in 2014, though Healy has denied that they were ever an item.

The two have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.