Prince Harry’s ‘grievances’ with Prince William risks ‘spilling over’ at Coronation

Experts fear Prince Harry’s ‘palpable sense of disappointment’ in King Charles could come out at Coronation.



Royal correspondent and commentator Sean Coughlan issued these claims.

The admissions have been brought to light in a revelation shared to the BBC.

Mr Coughlan warns, Prince Harry’s court case over phone hacking has “a political undertone that might have got lost in the royal soap opera.”

Especially since “Harry accuses the press barons of creating a ‘stalemate society, where they can enrage the public over the most mundane and petty things, to distract from the critical issues for our country and communities’.”

In an effort to explain, Mr Coughlan claims, “The claims are linked to his loss of his mother, his sense of grievance towards his brother, his outrage at press behaviour, fears for his family's safety and his palpable sense of disappointment in his father for wanting to keep the tabloids ‘onside’.”

“Much of this was about the serpentine relationship between the Royal Family and the press.”