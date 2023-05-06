 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles spotted for the first time on Coronation Day: SEE

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles has been spotted for the first time on Coronation Day, hours before the historic ceremony starts
King Charles has been spotted for the first time on Coronation Day, hours before the historic ceremony starts

King Charles has been seen for the very first time today, May 6, as the time for his historic crowning at the Coronation ceremony inches closer.

The BBC shared exclusive first photos of the monarch at around 9 a.m London time, hours before he is due to make his way to the Westminster Abbey, where guests have already started to gather for the landmark ceremony.

In the first photo taken of Charles on his big day, the King is seen seated in a car and looking particular tense; it is unclear where he is headed.

Within the next hour, King Charles, alongside wife Queen Camilla, will lead senior members of the royal family in a Coronation procession to the Abbey, where the ceremony will start at 11 a.m. London time. 

King Charles’ landmark Coronation is set to make history on multiple grounds; it is the first coronation in 70 years, and Charles himself is the oldest monarch to be crowned. His wife, Camilla, will also be the first Queen Consort to be crowned at a coronation.

More From Royals:

King Charles coronation: All eyes on palace balcony for Prince Harry, Andrew? video

King Charles coronation: All eyes on palace balcony for Prince Harry, Andrew?
King Charles Coronation: Anti-monarchy protest leader ARRESTED video

King Charles Coronation: Anti-monarchy protest leader ARRESTED
Prince Harry’s ‘grievances’ with Prince William risks ‘spilling over’ at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s ‘grievances’ with Prince William risks ‘spilling over’ at Coronation
‘Vociferous’ Princess Diana would have ‘never’ missed King Charles coronation

‘Vociferous’ Princess Diana would have ‘never’ missed King Charles coronation
King Charles Coronation damper: Flypast could be cancelled over rain fears

King Charles Coronation damper: Flypast could be cancelled over rain fears
King Charles coronation day expected timeline

King Charles coronation day expected timeline
Meghan Markle made ‘wise’ decision by snubbing King Charles coronation video

Meghan Markle made ‘wise’ decision by snubbing King Charles coronation
Public’s ‘insatiable appetite’ for Prince Harry's drama to 'run' the Coronation

Public’s ‘insatiable appetite’ for Prince Harry's drama to 'run' the Coronation
Prince Harry to wear 'haunted facial expressions' at King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry to wear 'haunted facial expressions' at King Charles coronation

Piers Morgan sings ‘God save the King’ as Meghan Markle snubs coronation video

Piers Morgan sings ‘God save the King’ as Meghan Markle snubs coronation
From Prince Harry to Princess Charlene: Who is attending King Charles coronation? video

From Prince Harry to Princess Charlene: Who is attending King Charles coronation?
‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation