King Charles spotted for the first time on Coronation Day: SEE

King Charles has been spotted for the first time on Coronation Day, hours before the historic ceremony starts

King Charles has been seen for the very first time today, May 6, as the time for his historic crowning at the Coronation ceremony inches closer.

The BBC shared exclusive first photos of the monarch at around 9 a.m London time, hours before he is due to make his way to the Westminster Abbey, where guests have already started to gather for the landmark ceremony.

In the first photo taken of Charles on his big day, the King is seen seated in a car and looking particular tense; it is unclear where he is headed.

Within the next hour, King Charles, alongside wife Queen Camilla, will lead senior members of the royal family in a Coronation procession to the Abbey, where the ceremony will start at 11 a.m. London time.

King Charles’ landmark Coronation is set to make history on multiple grounds; it is the first coronation in 70 years, and Charles himself is the oldest monarch to be crowned. His wife, Camilla, will also be the first Queen Consort to be crowned at a coronation.

