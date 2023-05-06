 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Meghan Markle's ex-BFF in London as Duchess ditches Coronation

Saturday May 06, 2023

Meghan Markle’s ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney is reportedly in London as the UK gears up for King Charles’ Coronation, even as Meghan herself ditches the historic occasion.

Mirror UK reported that Meghan’s ex-BFF Jessica, a stylist, has been in the UK since last week and recently took to Instagram to share photos from her trip.

Jessica, 43, has been spotted at multiple London hotspots while in the UK, including at the Isabel Mayfair and Claridge’s, and shared just how much she was enjoying her time in the city, captioning one post: “London I love you. It's been a while since I’ve posted some fashion for my favourite followers (that’s you).”


While Jessica enjoys London during Coronation fever, her former best friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and vocal royal critic, is still in the US after deciding to snub the historic event and stay stateside for her son Archie’s fourth birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, has already landed in the UK ahead of his father King Charles’ Coronation; he is not expected to have a key role in the ceremony.

