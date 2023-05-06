Meghan Markle to tune in to watch King Charles coronation for 'all wrong reasons'

File Footage

Meghan Markle expected to tune in to King Charles’ coronation after snubbing the event amid ongoing rift with Royal family.



Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert Tom Quinn said the Duchess of Sussex will “definitely” tune in to watch the crowning ceremony of the new monarch but for “all the wrong reasons.”

“She will be absolutely glued to it,” Tom said of Meghan, who chose to decline the coronation invite to stay with her kids back in California. “I think she will tell her friends that she didn't watch it at all."

“She will be watching, to a large extent, for the same reason the rest of us will watch it. She will be looking to see whether, you know, if she can sense that Harry's being snubbed in any way,” he added.

Tom went on speculate that Meghan Markle will try to find issues to later use them in interviews to tell the world why she snubbed one of the most historic events in the history of Britain in a "couple of weeks.”

"I wouldn't be at all surprised if, in a couple of weeks from now, she will say 'look what happened to Harry, William just snubbed him, his father looked angry, and Camilla barely spoke a word to him,’” the expert said.

The royal expert said that the mother-of-two is likely to use these "reasons" to disclose why she chose to stay with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home in the first place.

