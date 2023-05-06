King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly received an invitation to lunch at the Buckingham Palace after King Charles’ coronation.

However, it is not confirmed if the Duke of Sussex would accept the invite, which is being seen as a major olive branch to fix the strained bond with him by the Royal family.

The father-of-two left behind his wife Meghan Markle back at home in California to attend the crowning ceremony of his father along with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This comes after it was revealed that the Duke will be seated in the third row inside Westminster Abbey for the service.

As per reports, Prince Harry will sit between Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to watch the ceremony on television mainly to keep an eye on her husband to see if he’s being snubbed at the ceremony, according to royal expert Tom Quinn.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked really happy and relaxed as he was seen arriving at the Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.