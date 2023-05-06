 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry has reportedly received an invitation to lunch at the Buckingham Palace after King Charles’ coronation.

However, it is not confirmed if the Duke of Sussex would accept the invite, which is being seen as a major olive branch to fix the strained bond with him by the Royal family.

The father-of-two left behind his wife Meghan Markle back at home in California to attend the crowning ceremony of his father along with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This comes after it was revealed that the Duke will be seated in the third row inside Westminster Abbey for the service.

As per reports, Prince Harry will sit between Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to watch the ceremony on television mainly to keep an eye on her husband to see if he’s being snubbed at the ceremony, according to royal expert Tom Quinn.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked really happy and relaxed as he was seen arriving at the Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. 

More From Royals:

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time
King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey video

King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey
King Charles rides up to Westminster Abbey: Pictures

King Charles rides up to Westminster Abbey: Pictures
King Charles Coronation: Prince Andrew BOOED by crowds outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles Coronation: Prince Andrew BOOED by crowds outside Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle to tune in to watch King Charles coronation for 'all wrong reasons' video

Meghan Markle to tune in to watch King Charles coronation for 'all wrong reasons'
Meghan Markle’s ex-BFF in London as Duchess ditches Coronation video

Meghan Markle’s ex-BFF in London as Duchess ditches Coronation
King Charles coronation: All eyes on palace balcony for Prince Harry, Andrew? video

King Charles coronation: All eyes on palace balcony for Prince Harry, Andrew?
King Charles spotted for the first time on Coronation Day: SEE

King Charles spotted for the first time on Coronation Day: SEE
King Charles III Coronation: Live Updates

King Charles III Coronation: Live Updates
King Charles Coronation: Anti-monarchy protest leader ARRESTED video

King Charles Coronation: Anti-monarchy protest leader ARRESTED
Prince Harry’s ‘grievances’ with Prince William risks ‘spilling over’ at Coronation video

Prince Harry’s ‘grievances’ with Prince William risks ‘spilling over’ at Coronation
‘Vociferous’ Princess Diana would have ‘never’ missed King Charles coronation video

‘Vociferous’ Princess Diana would have ‘never’ missed King Charles coronation