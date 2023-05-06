Marvel's 'Blade' reboot delayed again as writers strike

Marvel Studios's Blade reboot has been delayed yet again, this time owing to the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

The latest edition which was set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular superhero alongside Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth, was due for release in September 2024.

Production, which was to begin in May has now been pushed further. This isn’t the first time the Marvel title has suffered a holdup. In 2022 Disney postponed the release date for the film from 2023 to 2024 due to director Bassam Tariq's exit.

Blade remake was first announced by Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The film is now being directed by Yann Demange .

Creator of True Detective, Writer Nic Pizzolatto, was unable to finish re-writing the screenplay for the feature ahead of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) deadline.

Work on the vampire-hunter film is expected to resume once the writers strike concludes.

Blade, based on a fictional character published in Marvel comic books was initially introduced as a supporting character in films before starring in standalone films. The character was portrayed by actor Wesley Snipes in the films Blade, Blade II and Blade: Trinity.