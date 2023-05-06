 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles’ Coronation elicits a disgusted look from Prince Harry who seems to be having trouble adjusting to his chair.

The royal’s demeanor and facial expressions appeared less than amiable, whereas Mr Brooksbank was grinning from ear to ear.

For those unversed, the Coronation is an event where King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.

More From Royals:

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation video

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation
King Charles tips his hat at to late Prince Philip at Coronation

King Charles tips his hat at to late Prince Philip at Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor
Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew
Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity

Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity
Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation video

Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation
Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast video

Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast
Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time