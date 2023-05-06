Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Princess Charlotte appears to steal a rare moment with her dad King Charles, right in the middle of King Charles’ Coronation ceremony.

The adorable moment reached full circle when she was able to sit alongside her father, and read the booklet available on the pew.

For those unversed, this moment occurred right around the oath taking ceremony, which culminates to the Coronation. An event where King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.