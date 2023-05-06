 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor
Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Prince Louis has just been photographed looking at his mother, all decked out in a gown and robe.

The little guy can be seen standing right alongside his mother in the pew of Westminster Abbey, while King Charles was being anointed with Holy oil.

Check it out Below:

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Even social media went abuzz, with many finding similarities between them and the young prince.

Once wrote, “Hahahaha I literally said the same thing. I am IN AWE”.

Whereas a second admitted, “Bless, she's just mum to him”.

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Even a third admitted, “That’s exactly how I looked when I saw her”.

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

For those unversed, this moment occurred right around the oath taking ceremony, which culminates to the Coronation. An event where King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.

More From Royals:

King Charles tips his hat at to late Prince Philip at Coronation

King Charles tips his hat at to late Prince Philip at Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew
Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity

Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity
Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation video

Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation
Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast video

Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast
Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation video

Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation
Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation video

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation