 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Minor sisters abducted from Karachi's Sea View during Eid holidays 'recovered'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

The recovered sisters are pictured with their parents. — Twitter/@murtazawahab1
The recovered sisters are pictured with their parents. — Twitter/@murtazawahab1

  • Sisters were aged two and three years old.
  • They were abducted on the third day of Eid.
  • Police have arrested suspects in the case.

Two minor sisters — aged two and three years — who were abducted from Karachi's Sea View on the third day of Eid ul Fitr have been recovered and reunited with their family, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced Saturday.

"Happy to inform that the two minor girls who were kidnapped from sea view during the Eid holidays have been recovered & handed over to the parents," Wahab wrote on Twitter.

— Twitter
— Twitter

He also shared that police arrested suspects in the case. The Sindh government official commended the entire police team of the city's south zone for the recovery.

The girls — residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Quaid-e-Azam Colony — had visited the beach along with their family on April 24, from where they disappeared and were presumed to have been abducted.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) over the incident after a delay of two days on the complaint of the girls maternal uncle. A missing alert was also issued for the girls.

Media reports quoted SSP-South Syed Asad Raza as saying that 21 children had gone missing at Sea View during the Eid ul Fitr holidays. However, the children were traced and recovered, and reunited with their families, he added. 

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad police summon Imran for interrogation in judicial complex attack case

Islamabad police summon Imran for interrogation in judicial complex attack case
Karachi's temperature to rise in coming days

Karachi's temperature to rise in coming days

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari exposes Modi janta in India Today interview

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari exposes Modi janta in India Today interview
Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM

Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today
Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her

Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her
PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit

PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit
Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
Bilawal Bhutto achieved what Pakistan sought from India visit: US scholar

Bilawal Bhutto achieved what Pakistan sought from India visit: US scholar
Another Pandora’s box: Who was behind Justice Isa reference?

Another Pandora’s box: Who was behind Justice Isa reference?
Bilawal calls on India to 'review' 2019 steps for meaningful engagement

Bilawal calls on India to 'review' 2019 steps for meaningful engagement
Lawyer meets Nawaz Sharif to join PML-N

Lawyer meets Nawaz Sharif to join PML-N