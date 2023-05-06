Minor sisters abducted from Karachi's Sea View during Eid holidays 'recovered'

The recovered sisters are pictured with their parents. — Twitter/@murtazawahab1

Sisters were aged two and three years old.

They were abducted on the third day of Eid.

Police have arrested suspects in the case.

Two minor sisters — aged two and three years — who were abducted from Karachi's Sea View on the third day of Eid ul Fitr have been recovered and reunited with their family, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced Saturday.

"Happy to inform that the two minor girls who were kidnapped from sea view during the Eid holidays have been recovered & handed over to the parents," Wahab wrote on Twitter.

— Twitter

He also shared that police arrested suspects in the case. The Sindh government official commended the entire police team of the city's south zone for the recovery.

The girls — residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Quaid-e-Azam Colony — had visited the beach along with their family on April 24, from where they disappeared and were presumed to have been abducted.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) over the incident after a delay of two days on the complaint of the girls maternal uncle. A missing alert was also issued for the girls.

Media reports quoted SSP-South Syed Asad Raza as saying that 21 children had gone missing at Sea View during the Eid ul Fitr holidays. However, the children were traced and recovered, and reunited with their families, he added.