Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation

Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Kate Middleton appears to have taken sides aKate Middleton backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation with hidden tribute

The nod was noticed by eagle eyed fans and experts the moment Kate stepped into Westminster Abbey.

The nod in question is Kate’s choice of earrings for the momentous occasion.

It appears to be part of the late Princess Diana’s collection of rare jewels.

The earrings go with a the George VI Festoon Necklace and was made in 1950, at the request of King George VI for his daughter, Princess Elizabeth.

Apart from her choice of jewelry, the mother-of-three donned an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dress for the occasions. 

