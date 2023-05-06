Sarfaraz Ahmed played crucial role in Babar Azam's captaincy

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Sarfaraz Ahmad celebrate their victory against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham. — AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has recently broke several records, revealed that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed helped him with his captaincy.

The 28-year-old captain, who took charge of the national side in 2019, gave credit to Sarfaraz for being an instrumental figure in making him a good leader on the field.

“The first year was a little overwhelming as there were a lot of things to deal with simultaneously as a Pakistan captain. But, I learned how to manage that," said Babar while speaking in an interview with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital on Saturday.



"I also learned a lot from how Saifi bhai [Sarfaraz Ahmed] managed the team. I used to see his demeanour on and off the field and used to ask him questions that helped me."



“The most crucial bit in leading a team is to provide clarity to each and every player and have honest and open communication with the players. This breeds positivity in the team environment and brings everyone together as a team."

"As a captain, you have a kind of dual responsibility because as a non-captain, you only focus on your field and batting, but now you also have to run a team. I enjoy taking responsibility and it brings the best out of me," said the young batter.

Babar also stated, while sharing his goals, that “being the captain of a World Cup-winning side would be sweet”.

He also shed light on the important role played by former Pakistan head coach and current team director Mickey Arthur during his career.

“I want to mention Mickey as he played an integral role in my transformation. As a cricketer, there’s a feeling that if you are not up to the mark, you might get dropped from the side, but he gave me confidence.

"He asked me to give my best to the side and not worry about getting axed from the side and that helped me a great deal. He did not only do it with me but with every player in the side and that is why we have eight to nine players in the side currently from that lot,” he said.