Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider

Insiders have started to weigh in on Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday.

Insiders close to People magazine brought forward insights into Megan’s plans for her four-year-old’s birthday.

Per the insider, “It's going to be a low-key party at home. They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

Archie is also slated to have a few close friends over, among other, still unknown invitees.

Among the potential unknows, tennis ace Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, as well as Ellen DeGeneres with wife Portia de Rossi are also rumored to be in attendance.

In regards to Prince Harry, Page Six has quoted a separate source that promises, “Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday.”

“It's going to be an intimate party, it's not going to be like 'My Super Sweet 16' or Portia de Rossi's 50th!”