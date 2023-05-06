Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’

Kate Middleton’s appeared ‘consumed’ by worry and fear throughout the entire Coronation ceremony.



Body language expert, Adrianne Carter brought these claims and insights to light.

According to the Daily Star she claimed, “Kate looks a bit nervously at Louis, I think she's willing him to be on his best behavior and is probably her biggest worry during the service!"

With the day dragging on, everything seemed to be filled with even more woes than before, as Louis started to “fidget.”

In many moments “We see Kate have a chat with him, looks like she's explaining what's going on.”

“Charlotte also showed a bit of restlessness too but as she's older she's able to contain it better.”

The expert also went on to note how “Kate seems a lot more aware of the children than William.”

“Kate is constantly monitoring them and their movements. As time goes on, I think we'll see more restlessness from both Louis and Charlotte, and possibly Kate get more stressed as she tries to control them.”

“Louis gives a big yawn, he's bored! Then we see Charlotte in the background picking or rubbing her nose (can't see clearly). This is another sign of boredom from Charlotte.”