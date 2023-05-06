 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Kate Middleton’s appeared ‘consumed’ by worry and fear throughout the entire Coronation ceremony.

Body language expert, Adrianne Carter brought these claims and insights to light.

According to the Daily Star she claimed, “Kate looks a bit nervously at Louis, I think she's willing him to be on his best behavior and is probably her biggest worry during the service!"

With the day dragging on, everything seemed to be filled with even more woes than before, as Louis started to “fidget.”

In many moments “We see Kate have a chat with him, looks like she's explaining what's going on.”

“Charlotte also showed a bit of restlessness too but as she's older she's able to contain it better.”

The expert also went on to note how “Kate seems a lot more aware of the children than William.”

“Kate is constantly monitoring them and their movements. As time goes on, I think we'll see more restlessness from both Louis and Charlotte, and possibly Kate get more stressed as she tries to control them.”

“Louis gives a big yawn, he's bored! Then we see Charlotte in the background picking or rubbing her nose (can't see clearly). This is another sign of boredom from Charlotte.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider

Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider
King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession

King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession
King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’? video

King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’?
Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation

Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation
Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation
Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation video

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation
King Charles tips his hat to late Prince Philip at Coronation

King Charles tips his hat to late Prince Philip at Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor
Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him