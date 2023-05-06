 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’

Saturday May 06, 2023

Experts warn Prince Harry is becoming a ‘major concern’ for staffers he holds a vast amount of the cards.

Royal biographer Tom Bower brought these claims and admissions to light.

His claims were shared during an interview with GB News.

There, he said, “I think there is more to come. She's the master of the unexpected...so I'm sure that when Harry is here, or just before he arrives, something else will come out of California.”

“And unfortunately, it'll overshadow what the Coronation is meant to be about.”

These claims have come shortly after the expert voiced concerns surrounding Prince Harry’s actual presence at the Coronation.

At the time he said, “I didn't think he would come and I think he's looking for an excuse not to come because quite clearly he has been put back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.”

To make matters worse, “I suspect he'll look for an excuse until the very last moment not to come. And that'll be the stunt they'll pull.”

