King Charles’ played ‘right into the hands’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts fear King Charles’ has landed right in the hands of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with GB News.

There he was quoted saying, “I think there is more to come."

“She's the master of the unexpected...so I'm sure that when Harry is here, or just before he arrives, something else will come out of California. And unfortunately, it'll overshadow what the Coronation is meant to be about.”

Bower also went on to admit, “I've always suspected that [Harry] didn't want to come.”

“I didn't think he would come and I think he's looking for an excuse not to come because quite clearly he has been put back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.”

Before concluding g he also went as far as to admit, “unfortunately he's played into their hands on this.”