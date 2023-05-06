 
Prince Harry pokes fun at ‘heavily pregnant’ Princess Eugenie ‘for a laugh’

Prince Harry has come under fire for making fun of a heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie, with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Body language expert Judi James made these scathing accusations.

He pointed out how “He arrived in the guise of Harry the joker, miming Eugenie’s heavily-pregnant bump to make his cousin and her husband Jack laugh, before falling back to walk in alone, not in a way that looked solitary or shameful, but with a jaunty stride and beaming grin as he spoke or acknowledged people in the congregation like old friends.”

“It was a very counterintuitive act of body language defiance and resilience and a very different, cockier Harry than we have seen on his most recent visits to the UK.”

