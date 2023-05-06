Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession

file footage

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William, got the loudest cheer out of the crowds lining London streets as King Charles’ Coronation Procession made its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.



Louis, who is fourth in line to the throne behind his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and father Prince William, has proven to be mega popular with Britons ever since his mischievous antics at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee went viral.

Today again, on the historic occasion of Charles’ Coronation, Louis stole the spotlight as he managed to elicit the biggest cheer from revellers, even as the newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla’s carriage rode ahead of the Wales’.

While the King and Queen’s Gold State Coach was spectacular, it was Prince William and Kate’s carriage that shone the brightest once Prince Louis peered out of the window and waved at the crowds.

As per The Telegraph’s Eleanor Steafel, one woman even cried out, “Oh Louis!” as the carriage passed by.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were Coronated earlier today, May 6, at the Westminster Abbey, after which they set off on the Coronation Procession.

The procession was led by the King and Queen’s coach, which was followed by a carriage carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids. Behind them were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two kids, and in the last carriage sat the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.