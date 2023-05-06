 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Not a singer post on The Royal family's Instagram page got one million likes on Saturday.

Coronation videos posted on the page also failed to draw the kind of response they were expected to elicit.

 A report in the British media recently claimed that a large number of people are not interested in watching the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla have emerged from Westminster Abbey for a grand procession returning to Buckingham Palace after his coronation.

Charles was wearing the Imperial State Crown and a ermine-trimmed purple velvet robe as he paced slowly through the cavernous church to the strains of “God Save the King.” Church bells rang out.

The king’s grandson, Prince George, second-in-line to the throne, was among the honor pages holding up the long train of his robe.

Rain was falling as the king and queen exited the church but they were protected by a see-through tent that led to the Gold State Coach, a gilded carriage that has been used in every coronation since 1831.

