Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles received congratulations from the Invictus Games Foundation, an organization founded by Prince Harry.

"Congratulations from everyone at the Invictus Games Foundation to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We were delighted to host them at the Invictus Games London 2014," said a statement issued by the organization.

Harry left for the US shortly after the coronation to attend the birthday of his son Archie.

Meghan Markle, Lilibet and Archie stayed in California as Harry visited the UK to attend the ceremony.

Prince Harry, who permanently stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, was also present at his father's coronation. However, his role at the coronation was not as same as Prince William. 

