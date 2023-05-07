King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

Prince Harry was given icy reception by the royal family at King Charles III's coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also appeared snubbing the Duke of Sussex as they did not even said 'hi' the to prince who travelled to the UK to support his father.

The Duke of Sussex, could not even get a front-row seat like his brother and sister-in-law at the landmark ceremony.



Meghan Markle's hubby, who attended the crowning ceremony without his wife and children, was relegated to the third row and seated between Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra as the front row was reserved for working royals only.

Harry was also snubbed from the Buckingham Palace balcony as he made a quick exit from the UK to celebrate his son Archie's birth day.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their senior royal positions in 2020, and currently live in California with their two children — Archie, 4, and 23-month-old Lilibet.