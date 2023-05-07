 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: Not as straightforward as it was
Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward as it was'

Experts believe Prince Harry’s relationship with Princess Beatrice seems ‘less straightforward than previously advertised’.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman issued these claims and insights.

She started by setting the scene and claimed, “As the Royals enter Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry was seen walking behind Eugenie, Beatrice and their other halves.”

At that moment, “Eugenie and Jack turned to chat to Harry, which showed how close they are - even on such an important and well-documented day, they took the time to acknowledge one another.””

According to Express UK, “As Harry talked to them, he had his hands in a cradle position, palms facing up. This was a gesture of trust, of honesty, and he looked comfortable in their presence.”

Even “Edo tapped him [Harry] on the back in a gesture of familiarity, so there was no animosity there. These gestures can't be faked.”

“However, Beatrice drifted away from the pack, and her husband soon followed, which showed that the strong bond that Harry and his family share with Eugenie and hers, isn't the same bond that they share with Beatrice and her family.”

“Beatrice's attitude towards Harry was affectionate, when she talked to him she met his eye, which shows honest communication.”

Before concluding the expert admitted, “in drifting away she showed that the relationship isn't as straightforward as it once was.”

More From Royals:

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest
Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry
Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla
Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US

Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US
Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation video

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role video

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role
King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show

King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show
Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?