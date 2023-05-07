Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation

Prince Harry reunites with family in US after attending King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has returned to US and reunited with Meghan Markle and their children just hours after attending King Charles coronation in UK.



Prince Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 7:30 PM local time (3:30 am UK time) to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

According to Mirror, Archie and Lilibet’s doting father arrived in US via British Airways flight.

Harry attended the coronation without Meghan Markle, who remained in California with kids.

The Prince was seated in the third row, two rows behind his brother Prince William and his family Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke did not join royal family back at Buckingham Palace as he left the UK just very shortly after the end of the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of attacks on the monarchy.