 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’
Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’

Kate Middleton reportedly holds a lot of weight in the Royal Family now and has ‘no problem’ supporting Prince William in bringing Harry to ‘heel’.

These claims and insights have been brought forward by some well-placed insiders.

They made their revelations to Radar Online, during a candid chat.

“Kate fully supports her husband's decision to spurn his kid brother if that's what it takes to bring Harry to heel. She sees the self-absorbed Sussexes as a threat to the monarchy — and as a future Queen of England her opinion carries significant weight.”

The same insider also went on to note that Kate ‘will never’ stop so far from the finish line because “She played her cards right and won” till now.

In light of this, “You can bet she'll make sure Meghan stays as far away as possible in the future — and maybe be gone for good.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’ video

Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King video

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King
Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’ video

Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation
Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'
King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest
Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry
Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla