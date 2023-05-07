Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’

Kate Middleton reportedly holds a lot of weight in the Royal Family now and has ‘no problem’ supporting Prince William in bringing Harry to ‘heel’.

These claims and insights have been brought forward by some well-placed insiders.

They made their revelations to Radar Online, during a candid chat.

“Kate fully supports her husband's decision to spurn his kid brother if that's what it takes to bring Harry to heel. She sees the self-absorbed Sussexes as a threat to the monarchy — and as a future Queen of England her opinion carries significant weight.”

The same insider also went on to note that Kate ‘will never’ stop so far from the finish line because “She played her cards right and won” till now.

In light of this, “You can bet she'll make sure Meghan stays as far away as possible in the future — and maybe be gone for good.”