 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Prince Harry appeared at King Charles III’s coronation but the duke was seemingly guarded in demeanour. 

According to body language expert, Traci Brown, who told Us Weekly, claimed that the Duke of Sussex, 38, was “trying to protect himself at the grand royal ceremony.

“He hasn’t changed his mindset [toward the family] from anything that I’ve seen,” Brown said of the photos of Harry putting his hand under his vest upon arrival at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th. “He’s on the same page that he’s always been. I don’t see any improvements.”

The expert noted that the prince’s demeanour coming into the church showed the “same old patterns.” She added that Harry’s “crooked” smile “says contempt.”

The royal family and the Duke of Sussex have had strained relationships for a while but they soured even more after he married his wife, Meghan Markle in 2018. 

The prince detailed the complicated relations with his father King Charles and his brother in his explosive memoir, Spare. He also accused his stepmother, Camilla, of leaking information about them to the press.

It was reported that the monarch was offended by what Harry wrote about Camilla, leading to their eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

“No one’s deviated from anything. No one’s patched anything up since we’ve heard from them last,” Brown told the outlet, pointing out that the buttoned-up appearances from most of the royals show “they’re going through the motions of what they think they need to do to get King Charles off the ground” as the ruler.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton warns Prince William ahead of King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton warns Prince William ahead of King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’ video

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’
Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King video

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King
Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’ video

Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation
Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'
King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest
Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry
Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William