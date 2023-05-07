Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’

Prince Harry appeared at King Charles III’s coronation but the duke was seemingly guarded in demeanour.



According to body language expert, Traci Brown, who told Us Weekly, claimed that the Duke of Sussex, 38, was “trying to protect himself at the grand royal ceremony.

“He hasn’t changed his mindset [toward the family] from anything that I’ve seen,” Brown said of the photos of Harry putting his hand under his vest upon arrival at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th. “He’s on the same page that he’s always been. I don’t see any improvements.”

The expert noted that the prince’s demeanour coming into the church showed the “same old patterns.” She added that Harry’s “crooked” smile “says contempt.”

The royal family and the Duke of Sussex have had strained relationships for a while but they soured even more after he married his wife, Meghan Markle in 2018.

The prince detailed the complicated relations with his father King Charles and his brother in his explosive memoir, Spare. He also accused his stepmother, Camilla, of leaking information about them to the press.

It was reported that the monarch was offended by what Harry wrote about Camilla, leading to their eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

“No one’s deviated from anything. No one’s patched anything up since we’ve heard from them last,” Brown told the outlet, pointing out that the buttoned-up appearances from most of the royals show “they’re going through the motions of what they think they need to do to get King Charles off the ground” as the ruler.