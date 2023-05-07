Brendan Fraser admits he's being 'picky' ahead of next project

Brendan Fraser admits being 'picky' ahead of next project

After a long hiatus from the industry actor Brendan Fraser returned to limelight in big way, grabbing an Oscar for his comeback film The Whale.

The Oscar winner has earned his right to be selective about his next project. While accepting the GIFF Inspiration Award in Connecticut - designed to honor artists who inspire others through their craft or philanthropic endeavors- the actor spoke to People about his prospective endeavors.

“At the moment, I don’t have anything — I’m really being picky right now,” Fraser said.

Fraser does however have a film about to hit the screens. The Whale actor stars in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will be premiered at Canes Film Festival, before being released on October 20. The film will premiere on Apple TV+ after completing its theatrical run.

“I will tell you that I’m excited to see it myself,” Fraser said of the Scorsese feature. “We were working in really hot weather in Oklahoma, and I can’t oversell my participation in this film because it’s epic. There’s so many actors in this movie when you see it. I’ll arrive for a scene or two at the end.”

Cast of the film includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Scott Shepherd, Pat Healy, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Gary Basaraba, and Grammy holders Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.