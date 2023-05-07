 
Showbiz
Sunday May 07, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for next project, Section 84
Amitabh Bachchan, who does a meet and greet session with his fans outside his Jalsa residence every Sunday, tell fans that he won’t be coming to meet them today.

Big B wrote on his blog page that he will not be meeting his fans at Jalsa today due to some work commitments.

He wrote: "The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going..."

“Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance... so a warning in advance to keep away."

At present, Big B is busy shooting for his next film titled Section 84. He has returned to back on sets after recovering from an injury that he suffered while shooting an action sequence for his film Project K.

Besides film Section 84, Amitabh Bachchan has a big budgeted film Project K in the pipeline that features him along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, reports Pinkvilla. 

