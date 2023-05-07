 
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

Prince Louis garnered the attention of royal fans watching the Coronation of King Charles III as he made several iconic expressions during the historic event.

The five-year-old child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was spotted yawning during the coronation of his grandfather in a very relatable moment before making a preplanned departure.

According to ITV, he was expected to “retire” given that the service was two hours long, but while he was absent briefly, he was spotted again as King Charles and Queen Camilla were walking out of the ceremony.

Here are Prince Louis’ best expressions at King Charles Coronation in pictures

The young prince was already bored as he yawned entering Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

Louis was then spotted yawning during the ceremony.

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

His pout seems to indicate he is unimpressed with the arrangements, perhaps.

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

But, manages to put on a smile... even if it was a grimace.

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

He becomes the centre of attention of his family at the balcony.

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

But waves to the crowds dutifully (albeit awkwardly, but he is still learning)

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

And he delights fans with the finale: the scream!

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures

The young prince has infamously made headlines in June 2022 for the funny faces he made on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Louis was seen covering his ears during the Trooping the Colour flypast and yelling in frustration. Three days later, he was also seen sticking his tongue out at his mom at the pageant.

