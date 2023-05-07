Prince Harry ‘rocketed’ out of UK airspace at Meghan Markle’s behest

Experts have bashed Meghan Markle for allegedly forcing Prince Harry to run back to the US.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations.

The chat occurred with GB News host Dan Wootton.

In the middle of the chat he said, “To me, it's a snub that he's going so fast because he won't have time to say congratulations.”

Especially since “He won't have time to hug his father or hug his brother [Prince William]. He'll be off like a rocket.”

Once news of the Princes’ departure reached mainstream media, she also weighed in on the possible instigator behind this move, and attributed it to Meghan.

She went as far as to question the ‘need’ to hold the birthday party that very day, and asked why the Duchess of Sussex didn’t think to postpone Prince Archie’s day, so his father could make it back without ‘jetting off’.

In Ms Levin’s eyes this decision added to Prince Harry’s ‘unnecessary’ amounts of stress on the big day.