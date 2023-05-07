 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘rocketed’ out of UK airspace at Meghan Markle’s behest

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Prince Harry ‘rocketed’ out of UK airspace at Meghan Markle’s behest
Prince Harry ‘rocketed’ out of UK airspace at Meghan Markle’s behest

Experts have bashed Meghan Markle for allegedly forcing Prince Harry to run back to the US.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations.

The chat occurred with GB News host Dan Wootton.

In the middle of the chat he said, “To me, it's a snub that he's going so fast because he won't have time to say congratulations.”

Especially since “He won't have time to hug his father or hug his brother [Prince William]. He'll be off like a rocket.”

Once news of the Princes’ departure reached mainstream media, she also weighed in on the possible instigator behind this move, and attributed it to Meghan.

She went as far as to question the ‘need’ to hold the birthday party that very day, and asked why the Duchess of Sussex didn’t think to postpone Prince Archie’s day, so his father could make it back without ‘jetting off’.

In Ms Levin’s eyes this decision added to Prince Harry’s ‘unnecessary’ amounts of stress on the big day. 

More From Royals:

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures video

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures
Royal family forgets Archie’s fourth birthday amid King Charles coronation?

Royal family forgets Archie’s fourth birthday amid King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry ‘refusing to engage' with King Charles: 'Finds him increasingly frustrating'

Prince Harry ‘refusing to engage' with King Charles: 'Finds him increasingly frustrating'
Meghan Markle has ‘no sense of what is polite anymore’

Meghan Markle has ‘no sense of what is polite anymore’
Kate Middleton warns Prince William ahead of King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton warns Prince William ahead of King Charles coronation
Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’ video

Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’ video

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’
Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King video

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King
Prince Harry’s ‘arrogant façade’ hides ‘real isolation’

Prince Harry’s ‘arrogant façade’ hides ‘real isolation’
Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’ video

Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation
Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'