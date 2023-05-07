Lip reader analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘uncomfortable’ chat at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry reportedly had a massive meeting planned for after the Coronation.

A lip reader broke down a converastion about said meeting, that Prince Harry had with Jack Brooksbank.

According to the Daily Star, the converastion arose once Jack asked Harry about “the meeting”.

To this the Duke of Sussex simply responded by saying, “It's sad. I'm fed up, I've tried talking to him.”

Following this exchange, the brothers-in-law had another chat while waiting for King Charles to step into the Abbey.

At the time Jack appeared to have asked about Meghan, and Prince Harry responded by saying, "No, she's at ..."

Jack tilted his head at this point and went on to ask, “And is she?”

Prince Harry simply nodded in order to confirm, and admitted, “it's not ideal.”

At this point Jack seemed intent on lightening the moment, and claimed, “If it makes [you] feel any better even I can do it. It's not quite the life, is it?”

But Harry chimed in to say, “I haven't had time for that, not if it's over...”

To close off the converastion, the lip reader also noted a ‘cryptic’ response by the Duke, where he said, “it's an eventuality.”

Despite this converastion, Prince Harry never engaged with any senior royals, and seemed to have even less of an interaction with Prince William.

This falls directly in line with Tom Bower’s prediction ahead of the event, since at the time he said, “I do not think there will be any contact between them at the Coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice.”