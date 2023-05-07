 
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
King Charles shares first message as Prince Harry returns to California

Britain’s King Charles and Camilla have shared their first message hours after Prince Harry returned to California to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 7:30 PM local time (3:30 am UK time)

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the monarch, shared King Charles and Queen Camilla’s message on Instagram.

The message reads: “Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”

It was a message from the King and Queen ahead of the Coronation Big Lunch.

King Charles and Camilla were officially crowned on Saturday, May 6.

King Charles coronation as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries around the world was the first in Britain for 70 years.

