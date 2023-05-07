 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Priyanka Chopra shares her ‘Saturday’ done right with Malti Marie: Photos

Priyanka Chopra has massive fan following on social media and is known to give fans a sneak peek into her life through her snapshots and videos.

Speaking of which, the Quantico star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared some adorable moments with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the first photo, the Baywatch actress could be seen holding Malti during toy shopping. The second pic featured the toddler playing with kids snack and sweet food cart.

In the third picture, Malti was seen crawling on the floor while she was surrounded by her cousins. The fourth and last photo showcased her pets.

Captioning these photos, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “Saturday done right.”

One of the fans commented, “So cute! Love seeing your fam photos.”

Another added, “Such a beautiful Mommy and Baby MM picture.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was last seen in the new series, Citadel

Besides, the actress will be next seen in Love Again, which is slated to release in theatres on May 12. 

