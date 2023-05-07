 
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’

Experts have started to worry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid for fame considering they’re “barely dry on their royal divorce.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

She said, “Sometimes I think we have reached the bottom, the basement of the tasteless and the tacky when it comes to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“In no particular order we had a reportedly paid-for speech to bankers when the ink was barely dry on their royal divorce weeks after Megxit; their lay-it-all-out, take-no-prisoners Oprah interview; the podcasts, the magazine outings, the six-hours of Netflix wailing and Harry’s 400-pages of anti-Firm dogma.”

