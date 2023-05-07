 
Belinda Carlisle defends pop star Madonna over ‘ageism’ comment

Belinda Carlisle has recently spoken in favour of fellow pop icon Madonna after being slammed online over her “Grammy's appearance”.

In a new interview with Stellar Magazine, Belinda, who started her career in the music industry in the late 70s, revealed that she had nothing but respect for Madonna.

“I respect what she's doing. She's brave putting herself out there like that. I don't think I could ever do it,” said the 64-year-old.

Addressing ageism, the singer explained, “There are elements of ageism and sexism; I get that… not as bad as her (Madonna).”

“They'll either say, ‘Oh, she's a hag’ or ‘Oh my God, look at all the work she's had done’,” stated the songstress.

Elaborating on sexism, Belinda added, “No-one says that about guys, you know.”

For the unversed, Belinda returned to the limelight after debuting her new song, Big Big Love in March. It is singer’s first new English language studio recording since 1997.

