Lisa Kudrow explains how she dealt with mental health after 9/11

Lisa Kudrow has recently revealed that she was able to cope with post 9/11 after watching the comedy series, Will & Grace.



“After 9/11, all I was doing was watching the news and every single thing I saw was someone who knew someone that was in one of the towers or something like that,” said the 59-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

The Friends alum disclosed, “I started watching Will & Grace and I said, ‘Oh, okay. Oh, I wonder, they're in New York. Oh God, they're in New York. I wonder who they knew in the buildings, if they knew anyone’.”

“Then I went, ‘Oh, no, wait, no, because they would've shot this before 9/11. Then I went, ‘No, no. This is fiction. In this world, it didn't even happen’,” stated the actress.

In the end, Lisa added, “It was a break that I really needed.”

According to the outlet, Lisa earlier elaborated on the significance of fundraising for mental health research at the UCLA WOW 2023 Mental Health Summit in Los Angeles.

“The important thing is that we keep funding research so that they can keep exploring ways to address mental health issues that talk therapy might not be able to handle, that meditation might not be able to address,” explained the actress.